The Tigers took a 7-0 lead and rolled as they took down Vanderbilt 80-65 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Upset watch was over quickly for No.13 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Liam Robbins, Julia Cole and the Vanderbilt baseball team were in attendance on Wednesday but that didn't matter as Auburn lead by 22 at one point en route to its victory.

Vanderbilt fell to 5-12 in total and 0-4 in the SEC with its 15-point loss.

It felt as if this one was out of hand at halftime as Vanderbilt trailed 41-24. Jaylin Williams led all scorers at the half with 17 points while Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 10.

This one didn't get much closer than that as Auburn knocked down 18 free throws en route to its 15th win.

Perhaps the lone bright spots of Wednesday night were Malik Presley charting a career-high 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 shooting from the free-throw line and Jason Rivera-Torres scoring 14 points.

The shooting woes continued for Vanderbilt as a whole, though. The Commodores shot just 37.7% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt is on a four-game losing streak.

Three quick takes:

Auburn's depth stood out as opposed to Vanderbilt's

As Bruce Pearl made a line change after the first stoppage, the difference in this one was clear.

Pearl brought in guys like Tre Donaldson, K.D. Johnson, Dylan Cardwell and Chad Baker-Mazara. Guys that have proven it in the SEC.

"This is definitely one of the best Auburn teams I've seen since I've been here," Stackhouse said. "I don't know if you'll see this much depth on one SEC team right now. They've got a chance to do something really deep."

Compare that to Vanderbilt's plethora of inconsistent young guys and it's easy to see the reason why each program is where it is.

Pearl has retained his players and has fully built out a roster that he trusts. Vanderbilt's bench has lacked consistency in its production and rotations.

Auburn's bench outscored Vanderbilt's 29-18 on Wednesday night.

At no point did it feel like Vanderbilt had a chance to win this game

From the 7-0 run to start this one to the 20-2 run later in the first half to the 41-24 halftime deficit, it felt as if this one was over pretty quickly for Vanderbilt.

Auburn was just bigger, faster, stronger and more capable. It had the crowd behind it, as well.

"We never really threatened them," Stackhouse said. "Williams had an unbelievable game. Broome was really a presence down low."

That kind of sums up the state of affairs around this program.

The talent gap is there, so is the gap in fan interest and just about everything else.

It looks as if this will continue to get worse before it gets better

Vanderbilt is in the middle of a gauntlet.

The Commodores faced off against a ranked Auburn team on Wednesday, they'll travel to Starkville to play a Mississippi State team that beat Tennessee just a few days ago, then Tennessee will come to Memorial Gymnasium, after that; Auburn at their house.

It's hard to find a game that Vanderbilt won't be double-digit underdogs or close to it until it hosts Missouri on February 3rd.

If Vanderbilt doesn't win until then it will be 0-7 in league play.

This one was a lot different than last year's matchup in which Ezra Manjon put Auburn away at the buzzer in front of a packed gym.