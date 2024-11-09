Missed tackles cost Vanderbilt against South Carolina

Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea's defense can't have that happen. It can't lose the margins against an SEC team with physical backs that can extend plays, especially not in the rain. On Saturday it happened, though. Vanderbilt couldn't seem to bring South Carolina running back Rocket Sanders and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. As a result, it paid the price.

Vanderbilt gave up 214 rushing yards on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Lea's defense surrendered 214 total rushing yards on Saturday on five yards per carry on the way to a 28-7 loss to the Gamecocks. That's something that's personal to Lea, who knows the difference that sloppy tackling can make in a game. "It’s frustrating," Lea said. "You can’t help but feel personally about that a little bit. That’s where I struggle is just that; we want to be the team that’s winning those hard runs." On Saturday, those runs were won by Sanders and Sellers, who combined for 164 yards on the day. "Tackling is hard, especially when you’re playing against freaky athletes," Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor said. "They’ve got a big running back and we struggled to bring him down sometimes." Taylor and Vanderbilt will look to address that at the bye week, although he feels it's something that will have to come as a collective. Each of Vanderbilt's individuals will have to take pride in it, though. "Tackling," Taylor said when asked what needs to improve at the bye. "That’s a team thing. Whenever you’re talking about tackling it’s suffocating the ball, it’s not just an individual thing."

Vanderbilt is 6-4. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)