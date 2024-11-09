Vanderbilt's South Carolina problem continues as it's left to search

Nashville, TENN--Some things in sports feel like they never change. Saturday was an example of that as South Carolina came into FirstBank Stadium and beat up Vanderbilt, which looked like it needed a bye week this week rather than waiting until next week's scheduled one. Regardless of reason, Saturday shined light on a reoccurring theme around this program. For whatever reason, Vanderbilt has a South Carolina problem.

Vanderbilt fell short on Saturday. (Photo by Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Vanderbilt entered Saturday with a 15-game losing streak against the Gamecocks that was extended as Shane Beamer's team took Clark Lea's out of its element on its home field and won. Even in a season when Lea's team has seemed to defy all of it's program's history, it just couldn't find a way against the team in white, garnet and black. The problem on Saturday was more than the program's historical context, though. South Carolina was far more physical and effective on the line of scrimmage, it seemed to extend every run by an extra yard or two while it neutralized Vanderbilt's playmakers on the perimeter on the other side of the ball. Bluntly, South Carolina was just better than Vanderbilt on Saturday. Some of that could be attributed to a Vanderbilt team that seems to be ready for a bye week and just didn't have it. The rest could be its deficiencies coming back to bite it.

Vanderbilt is now 6-4. (Photo by Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)