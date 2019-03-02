Pitcher Patrick Raby pitched six shutout innings, and right fielder J.J. Bleday blasted a home run, as Vanderbilt beat Dayton, 5-1, at Nashville’s Hawkins Field in the first game of a doubleheader.

Raby struck out eight, and had a no-hitter with one out in the fifth. Tyler Brown pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings to finish, striking out four.

Raby worked ahead in counts all day. He gave up two hits, both sixth-inning singles, one of which didn’t leave the infield.

Bleday’s homer, his fourth of the season, came about 10 feet to the left of the 375 sign on a chilly day.

Vanderbilt (8-2) added three runs in the seventh, the first coming on Austin Maritn’s single to center on a 3-2 pitch.

Bleday and Martin each extended their hitting streaks to 20 games. Martin has reached base in 25 straight games, and Bleday, 38.

The teams play the second game of the doubleheader later Saturday. VU clenched the series, having won 11-3 on Friday over the Flyers (1-5).