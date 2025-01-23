Vanderbilt Dominates Arkansas 101-60

There was no hangover for the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team after their emotional win over Tennessee Sunday. The Commodores annihilated the Arkansas Razorbacks at home 101-60 to improve to 16-4 on the season and even their conference record at 3-3. The win is Vandy’s largest victory in conference play since beating Mississippi State by 51 in the 2012-13 season.

Unlike the game against the Lady Vols which went to the final second, the outcome of this one was decided early. Vandy jumped out to a 9-6 lead before going on a 17-2 run to take control of the game. The Commodores ended the first quarter up 26-10, forcing the Razorbacks into 29% shooting and 6 turnovers.

Things wouldn’t improve for Arkansas in the second quarter as Vandy continued to overwhelm the Razorbacks with their stifling full court defense and red-hot shooting. The Razorbacks turned the ball over 11 times in the first half leading to 17 points for the Commodores. Vandy would take a commanding 53-27 lead at the break shooting 64% -- including 7-10 from three.

The Commodore defense did a masterful job on Arkansas’ star point guard Izzy Higginbottom, who came into the game averaging an SEC-high 23.6 points per game. She was harassed into just 2 points on a pair of free throws and 3 turnovers in the first half.

Vandy’s offensive execution wasn’t as sharp to open the second half, and a 9-0 run brought the Razorbacks to within 58-42. But that was as close as Arkansas would get. The Commodores opened the fourth quarter by outscoring the Hogs 26-6 turning this one into a laugher.

Mikayla Blakes was a game-time decision after turning her ankle in practice, but you wouldn’t know it from watching her. The freshman sensation continues to amaze, scoring a game high 24 points including 4-6 from three.

Khamil Pierre just missed a double-double with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Iyanna Moore had 18 points.

The surprise was graduate forward Jane Nwaba. Nwaba, not known for her scoring or her three-point shooting, finished with a season high 13 points hitting 3-4 three pointers and helped spur Vandy’s early run to take control of the game.

Guard Madison Greene was the fifth Commodore in double figures, scoring 10 off the bench.

Vandy finished the game shooting 57% from the field, 52% from three -- tying a season high 13 from downtown -- and 83% from the line.

Arkansas falls to 8-13, and 1-5 in the conference. The Razorbacks were led by guard Carly Keats who scored 16 points off the bench, hitting four three-pointers. Higginbottom finished with just 7 points and 8 turnovers.

Vandy will look to carry their momentum to Tuscaloosa as they face Alabama in a Sunday afternoon contest. The Crimson Tide are ranked #19 in the country and will present a much sterner test than what tonight offered.