Clark Lea believed Vanderbilt's bowl eligibility into existence

Even at that rock bottom Lea held belief, though.

That was rock bottom for Lea and his staff, who saw the need for major changes.

Auburn, AL-- Clark Lea sat in his office in December with this in mind after Vanderbilt's 2-10 season.

"I never lost any belief in what we could do," Lea said. "I’ve got this weird ability to always kinda see through the smoke."

That doesn't mean it wasn't intimidating for Lea as he entered a season with a 16-team SEC and perhaps his most daunting schedule yet, though.

Lea saw the challenge more clearly than the vision sometimes.

"I think in those moments you look at the climb ahead and it can take your breath away a little bit," Lea said.

As Lea aligned his "football strategy" more and more with what he felt could succeed it gave him a level of confidence.

What took that confidence to the next level was the level of belief that his quarterback had in his ability to turn things around.

Vanderbilt signal caller Diego Pavia oozes confidence, a confidence that was almost unbelievable to Lea when he was first surrounded by it.

Perhaps the most impactful part of Pavia's confidence; he's bought in to what Lea is selling.