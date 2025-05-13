Aaron Nesmith Defines Efficiency in 2025 NBA Playoffs

In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, an unexpected former Vanderbilt Basketball star has emerged as a can’t miss contributor for his team. That player is Aaron Nesmith of the Indiana Pacers. Yes, you read that correctly.

For the Dores currently in the NBA playoffs, this postseason was supposed to be the postseason for Darius Garland, whose Cleveland Cavaliers earned the number one seed out of the East. With another productive year alongside Donovan Mitchell and a bolstered supporting cast, Garland and the Cavaliers were projected as contenders in the Eastern Conference destined for a collision with the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But the funny thing about projections is that they don’t have to lace ‘em up and play 48 minutes of playoff basketball. Most of the basketball world had the Cavaliers penciled in as the better team, but the Indiana Pacers took a page out of Lee Corso’s playbook and said “Not so fast, my friend.” While Garland has been injured and in and out of the lineup with a sprained toe, Indiana has been the better team.

The Indiana Pacers are for real. Possessing a mix of size, speed, shooters, and dynamic scorers, the Pacers have emerged as a threat in the East and now have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Cavaliers. And front and center in this basketball shellacking has been forward Aaron Nesmith.

Folks, Nesmith is balling in the 2025 playoffs and is playing the best basketball of his career. This postseason, Nesmith is averaging 14.8 points per game, is shooting a blistering 53.1 percent from three point range, and 5.8 rebounds per game, and averaging 0.9 blocks.

Nesmith’s beginning to his NBA career was far from noteworthy. After two seasons with the Boston Celtics, who selected him with the 14th pick of the 2020 Draft, Nesmith struggled to crack to everyday lineup due to the bevy of wings in green and white. His first two NBA seasons left him averaging a combined 4.2 points per game and just 32 percent from beyond the arc. Nesmith looked like his stay in the association would be a short one.

But fortunately for Nesmith, a change of scenery came. On July 9, 2022, Nesmith was part of a multi-player trade to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon. Since his arrival in Indiana, Nesmith has not looked back. In three seasons for the Pacers, Nesmith has averaged a combined 11.4 points per game and has averaged a combined 40.5 percent from three point range. It turns out all Nesmith needed was just a consistent opportunity to be on the floor and a system that was a better fit for his skill set.

For the Pacers, Nesmith is anywhere and everywhere when he is on the floor. Known as a shooter in his college days in West End, Nesmith has expanded his game and is a now complete two-way player. Nesmith can still shoot it, but now that shot comes with a quick first step off the dribble, a knack for getting out in transition, and high-flying plays for dunks, blocks, rebounds, and loose balls. Where Nesmith shines the most is his hustle. Nesmith does not give up on any play and plays through the whistle, a breath of fresh air in what has become a diva-ridden league.

Through 9 games this postseason, Nesmith has scored in double figures in 7 of them. Although he is not the number one scoring option, Nesmith has become the Pacers sparkplug. When he is on the floor, Nesmith is typically guarding the opposing team’s best scoring wing, making his offensive production even more noteworthy.

How far will the Pacers go this postseason? Only time will tell. But make no mistake, Aaron Nesmith’s presence will be felt in the box score. Through hard work, tireless dedication to his craft, and some jaw dropping highlight reel plays, Nesmith is making his mark as a professional basketball player. Good luck to Aaron Nesmith as the Pacers postseason run continues.