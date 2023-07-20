At a similar school to Vanderbilt, the legendary David Cutcliffe was able to change the perception of the Duke football program. Before mutually parting ways, Cutcliffe spent 14 seasons with the Blue Devils, finishing with six bowl appearances and a division championship in 2013.

After deciding to retire, he has since taken over a new role in the SEC as a special assistant to the commissioner for football relations. Yes, that’s a long title, but don’t let that take away from the importance of his role. In an ever-changing landscape of college football, Greg Sankey is able to turn to one of the most accomplished minds in the game for assistance.

Part of Cutcliffe’s unique role allows him to visit with each head coach during the season to guide them through the challenges of coaching in today’s college football.

On Wednesday at SEC Media Days, I caught up with the accomplished head coach to learn about his meeting with Clark Lea.

When referring to Vanderbilt’s progress, many people use the word “trying” when asked about Coach Lea’s program. David Cutcliffe scoffs at that word when referring to the Commodores. He used a stronger term.

“They’re not trying, they’re doing. There’s a difference. People that don’t believe that I’m sorry, you better come to grips with it. He’s a heck of a football coach.”

Coming from one of the most respected football minds in the country, that’s high praise. After Cutcliffe’s journey at Duke, he understands the challenges of competing with schools that have more resources and fewer academic requirements.

I asked Cutcliffe about his meeting with Coach Lea last season. His message to the young coach was simple.

“Focus on what you’re doing out here on this practice field. One of the things you have to do, regardless of your record, is get better every day. Don’t be discouraged by results. When the process is right, you feel it.”

The feeling around this Vanderbilt program has shifted dramatically, but the path to improvement wasn’t that easy for Cutcliffe in the ACC.

After a couple of rough seasons at Duke, Coach Cutcliffe was begging for help. Rather than turning to a fellow football mind, he went to an old technology friend.

Cutcliffe has a friend that was at Apple at the inception of the company. He told that friend, “I’m struggling at Duke. We’ve had two 3-9 seasons. There hasn’t been anything 3-9 in my life. Everybody in the world wants to be the best technology company, why you guys?”

His friend chuckled, “Let me tell you something. Ten years before the world knew we existed, we were having parties celebrating our success because we knew, without a shadow of a doubt, we were doing every little thing right.”

David kept that message with him when meeting with Clark Lea.

“Clark, do every little thing right. That’s the only thing you can control.”

After a late surge last season, picking off two high-level SEC programs in Florida and Kentucky, the progress has finally been proven to the rest of the SEC. While Kentucky and Florida had seemingly faltered and imploded down the stretch, Clark Lea’s culture was strong enough to overcome the adversity that last season presented.

Yes, the Tennessee loss stung in a variety of ways, but the culture shift is well underway. David Cutcliffe, a former coach who coached at a similar school to Vanderbilt, is one of Clark Lea’s biggest fans.

“I’m a big fan of his.”

Cutcliffe was so impressed by the atmosphere Coach Lea has created on West End that he saved a picture on his phone. That picture included Clark’s son, Clark Lea III, stretching with Vanderbilt players on the field before a game.