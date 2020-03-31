Commodores offer talented 2022 in-state brothers
Vanderbilt recently extended offers to a couple of rising 2022 in-state prospects out of Summit (Tenn.) in brothers Keaten Wade and Destin Wade.Both are coming off impressive sophomore years that s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news