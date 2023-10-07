Instant analysis of Vanderbilt's defense in its 38-14 loss to Florida in The Swamp.

What went right

Something that Vanderbilt hasn't done well throughout much of 2023 is limit big gains through the passing game. Although Florida doesn't take many shots, it was still encouraging that Vanderbilt didn't give up a reception of over 25 yards.

CJ Taylor made his case to play on Sundays with a timely interception in the first half that was likely the difference between Florida going up 14-0 and Vanderbilt tying this one at seven with some momentum to spare.

Vanderbilt's playmaker made a play and did something that the Commodores haven't done much this season; force a turnover.

What went wrong

For as much as Vanderbilt's offense struggled to establish its running game, its defense has struggled to contain Florida's just as much.

The Gators, who were without one of the SEC's best backs in Trevor Etienne, ran for 215 yards while averaging 7.2 per carry.

Vanderbilt's defense left far too many holes open for Gators' running back Montrell Johnson, that resulted in six "big" plays that were generated by the Florida running game.

Those plays allowed Florida to put together some long 93, 91, 71 and 61-yard scoring drives that took the wind out of Vanderbilt's sails. Vanderbilt's defense looked largely outmatched on those drives that took less than 20 minutes of game time combined.

That didn't stop Vanderbilt from losing the time of possession battle 36:58 to 23:02 in this one, though.

Part of that was the way Florida was able to extend drives because of some of Vanderbilt's self-inflicted wounds. The Commodore defense extended a Florida drive with a roughing the passer penalty as well as a personal foul by Ethan Barr that cost the Commodores 15 yards.

Vanderbilt also hasn't had health go its way in the secondary. The Commodores were without Jaylen Mahoney and BJ Anderson heading into this one and lost De'Rickey Wright as well as Martel Hight due to injury.

MVP: CJ Taylor

Taylor's interception was the standout play of the evening for the Vanderbilt defense and propelled him into MVP territory along with his _ tackles.

Savion Riley also stood out with 12 tackles.

Grade: D-

Taylor's interception was a bright spot, as were limiting the explosive plays but Vanderbilt's defense gave up 38 points on Saturday and with the way its offense has complemented its defense, it's difficult to win that way.

There were far too many missed tackles, holes opened up in the running game, penalties and miscues to give this group anything higher than a D.

Perhaps that's a generous grade to some, as well.