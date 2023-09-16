What went right

The conversation of what went right for Vanderbilt has to start with Nick Rinaldi's unbelievable interception that put Vanderbilt in a position to win this one.

Vanderbilt's defense did provide some reason for optimism on Saturday night.

Throughout Saturday's first few drives, the Commodore defense had a formula that allowed them to cause some real disruption to UNLV's offense; aggressiveness.

That aggressiveness paid dividends early with two early sacks off of blitzes as well as an interception that freshman corner Martel Hight returned for a 37-yard touchdown. That touchdown was largely due to a blitz generated by Jaylen Mahoney.

For all of the defense's faults, its ability to bend and not break was perhaps the only thing the Commodores had going for them in the midst of UNLV's 30 unanswered points.

The way Vanderbilt's defense responded in bad situations and was able to bend but not break was admirable.

What went wrong

A moment that came in just the middle of the first half seems like a significant one that altered this one.

As Vanderbilt's defense took the field with a 17-0 lead, it felt as if it could put this one away. Instead, it feels as if the four-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown opened the floodgates for UNLV to storm back and take a lead before the half.

That possession came with a few penalties and miscues in coverage that felt like the shift of momentum that put UNLV back in this one.

From there, it felt as if the aggressiveness that Vanderbilt thrived on early in Saturday's contest was nowhere to be found and it felt as if that group lost a bit of the swagger that it had in the first few drives of Saturday night's contest.

That swagger came back for enough time to get Vanderbilt back in the game, but left in two of the three biggest moments of the night. That led to its loss

Defensive player of the game: Nick Rinaldi

Rinaldi didn't have much impact on Saturday night outside of one play. Had Vanderbilt won he would've been the hero of the night, though.

Rinaldi's late interception set Vanderbilt up to win this one. It couldn't help him out, though.

Grade: D+

Vanderbilt's defense couldn't put UNLV away when it needed to and no matter how many plays it made early, that's the bottom line.

40 points is 40 points. Vanderbilt couldn't slow down UNLV enough to win and it couldn't get the big stop when it needed it.