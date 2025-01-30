Mikayla Blakes Scores 53 Points, Sets NCAA Record

All jokes aside, that was a benchmark performance for Blakes and another much needed win for the ‘Dores as they close out their week long road trip undefeated and have won four straight. Blakes (obviously) led the Commodores with 53 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals, with Iyanna Moore pitching in an efficient 22, 7, and 6 herself. Florida was led by Ra Shaya Kyle and Liv McGill who had 23, and 20 points, respectively.

Blakes set the all-time NCAA freshman single game scoring record with 53 points against Florida, and boy did Vandy need every bit of it. Despite being up by 23 in the third quarter, Florida scored 60 points in the 2nd half to make it a much more stressful game than it should have been for the ‘Dores. On the bright side, though, Florida going on that run meant that Coach Ralph had to keep Blakes on the floor and allowed us to watch that historic performance, so I won’t be complaining too much. Oh, and Blakes broke the all-time SEC single game scoring record, breaking Roshunda Johnson’s record by 8 points. Yes, you did that math right. Mikayla Blakes is the first ever women’s basketball player to score 50 in SEC play.

We have to start with Makayla Blakes. I am not being hyperbolic when I say that she may end up as the best athlete to ever end up on West End, she’s just that good. With her on the roster the potential for this program is limitless. She checks off every mark you could want in a superstar: electric scoring, box office appeal, likeable, and a great teammate. She could very realistically have a Caitlyn Clark-esque presence and effect for Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball and in the SEC. People from everywhere will want to come see her, and players from all over will want to join her. Let’s thank our lucky stars that she chose Vanderbilt.

Moving on from Blakes, though, it would be irresponsible to not bring up some serious red flags from the game. Khamil Pierre once again had a brutal shooting night, ending with only 3 points and going 1-10 from the field. She contributed greatly in just about every other way, ending up with 11 boards, 2 assists, and 3 steals, but she needs to find her shot again. There is also a question of health with Pierre, as she sat on the bench in sweats for the entire 4th quarter despite only having 3 fouls. While no injury was apparent, sickness could absolutely be an explanation as to why she hasn’t been her normal self.

With Pierre out, though, Vanderbilt got horrendously exposed in the paint during the 4th quarter. Mitchell quickly got into foul trouble (a recurring problem for her) and had to play very passively, not a good thing to do when going up against one of the best centers in the SEC. Florida was able to get myriad and-1s and offensive rebounds over the last 15 minutes of gametime and got themselves back into the game. While some of that is just personnel related and Vandy being undersized, there were a number of times when the reason for giving up an offensive rebound was just a poor box-out or lack of effort. That cannot happen again.

Finally, Iyanna Moore’s resurgence has been exactly what this team needed. I do not know what it is about Iyanna Moore and SEC ball, but she lives for it. After a second straight year with a disappointing overall non-conference performance, Moore has once again turned it on in SEC play. She is averaging 17 points, 3.25 rebounds, and 2.25 assists per game on 43% from the floor and 39% from 3 – all massive steps up from her splits in non-conference play. Whether it was just getting used to playing with 2 other ball-dominant stars in Pierre and Blakes or she really does just have magical powers that come alive in the SEC, Moore’s improved play is a big part of why Vandy looks so much better of late. Crucially, it makes it so that if one of Vandy’s superstars has an off night, like Pierre did today, all hope is not lost and Moore can pick up the slack.

Overall this game will rightfully only be remembered for one thing: Mikayla Blakes scoring 53. The new record holder of both the all-time NCAA freshman single game scoring record AND all-time SEC single game scoring record deserves all the recognition she will be getting over the next few days. Let us at The Dore Report be the first to say it: barring injury, Mikayla Blakes should be your SEC and National Freshman of the Year.