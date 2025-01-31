Cape Cod Commodores, 2024 CCBL Recap

The Atlantic Ocean. Buzzards Bay. Nantucket Sound. Surfing. Fishing. Seafood. New England in the full swing of summer from mid-June to mid-August. 10 Teams. High school fields. High school umpires. Beach chairs near the outfield. 1,142.5 miles away from Nashville, TN.

The Cape Cod Baseball League couldn’t be farther removed from West End, yet it remains one of the most important aspects of the VandyBoys program. Vanderbilt baseball has loved the Cape League so much that it has started releasing a docuseries after every summer.

There are lots of summer leagues out there. What makes the Cape Cod Baseball League so special? History, tradition, and a depth of stars places the CCBL above other leagues. The CCBL is over 100 years old. Aside from a spot on Team USA, an invite to the CCBL is the most prestigious invite a college player can get. Since 1923, America’s top collegiate baseball players have spent their summers on Cape Cod. Roughly one out of six active players in the MLB has played in the CCBL. There are over 370 active CCBL alumni in the MLB and over 1,600 alumni all-time. MLB Hall of Famers such as Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Todd Helton, and Billy Wagner all spent time in the CCBL. Notable current CCBL alumni in the MLB are stars Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Paul Skenes, Chris Sale, Aaron Nola, Pete Alonso, Shane Beiber, Adley Rutschman, and Corbin Burnes.

Picture a semester abroad combined with a summer long all-star league. With 10 teams located in Wareham, Bourne, Falmouth, Hyannis, Harwich, Yarmouth-Dennis, Chatham, Orleans, Cotuit, and Brewster, players stay with host families, many of whom have boarded players for several years. Many players remain in touch with their host families, who keep track of their paths to the pros. When CCBL players make the majors, it’s common for players to set aside tickets and reunite with their host families at Red Sox and Yankees games.

Some of Vanderbilt’s best players have played in the Cape League. Mike Baxter (Hyannis), Curt Casali (Hyannis),, Aaron Westlake (Chatham), Mike Yazrstremski (Cotuit), Walker Buehler (Yarmouth-Dennis), Vince Conde (Orleans), Rhett Wiseman (Cotuit), Kevin Ziomek (Cotuit), Tony Kemp (Cotuit), Ben Bowden (Yarmouth-Dennis), Bryan Reynolds (Orleans), Jeren Kendall (Cotuit), Will Toffey (Yarmouth-Dennis), JJ Bleday (Orleans), Jason Delay (Bourne), Spencer Jones (Brewster), and Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Cotuit) have all come to the CCBL to hone their craft.

Sonny Gray, Dansby Swanson, Pedro Alvarez, and David Price all received invitations to come to the Cape League but elected to play for Team USA instead. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were also invited but could not attend due to the cancellation of the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

Since 2011, the Vandy Boys have either gone to Omaha or fielded at least one CCBL All Star. In the Omaha years, the Vandy players did not have the games played needed in order to be all star eligible. This speaks to the longevity and the dominance of Tim Corbin’s program. With a program that emphasizes fundamentals, situational baseball, and being ready when your number is called, it’s no accident that Vanderbilt’s players thrive against college baseball’s top competition.

Why is the CCBL so elite? Here’s some aspects of the league that make it stand out from its peers:

Wooden bats. Unlike regular NCAA baseball and some other summer leagues, the CCBL is a wooden bat league. This separates the real hitters from the pack as there’s no fooling around to create trampoline metal bats for cheap home runs (cough cough to a certain coach in orange).

The high quality pitching. Most collegiate rotations have a major drop-off in their Sunday and mid-week starters. In the CCBL, every starter is a high-end rotation pitcher at their respective school, leaving little room for Sunday or mid-week stat saving. The typical hitter should expect to see their batting average drop 100 to 150 points because of the elite pitching. Any hitter who leaves Cape Cod with a batting average of .300 or higher has truly achieved something special.

The grind of the schedule. Unlike a typical college season with multiple off-days and time in between mid-week games and weekend series, the Cape League closely mirrors a Major League schedule and has few off-days. This is particularly true for the mid-Cape teams like Chatham, Orleans, and Harwich who experience the infamous Cape Cod fog, resulting in multiple cancellations every summer. Former MLB star Andrew Miller once had the game of his life, where he struck out 12 consecutive batters in just four innings, wiped off the record books due to fog. Whenever a rainout occurs, a double header gets tacked on to the following day’s game and if more rainouts occur, then upcoming off-days get cancelled. Conditioning programs like the Omaha Challenge set up the VandyBoys well to handle this type of schedule.

A change of scenery with a few familiar faces. While the Cape is a major departure from the NCAA season, most players head to their selected Cape team with a couple of teammates. Depending on the CCBL team, certain managers will take players from the same schools for several years in a row. Most collegiate players who get drafted don’t have the luxury of multiple teammates joining them in the minors. A summer on the Cape is a unique opportunity to bond with your teammates in a new setting before the realities of professional baseball set in.

A final opportunity to boost MLB Draft Stock. In 2021, the MLB Draft was moved back to July. Historically, CCBL players used to have to make the difficult decision when arriving to the Cape of electing to play summer ball or signing with the team that drafted them. Now, players who are trying to boost their draft stock can play from the start of the season in mid-June up until the beginning of the draft in mid-July.

Here are some current VandyBoys who had notable summers on the Cape.