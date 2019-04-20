Center fielder Pat DeMarco made his mark in his first game back from injury, smacking a home run and knocking in four to lead Vanderbilt to a 13-5 victory over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday night.

DeMarco, playing for the first time since March 17 because of a leg injury, smacked a homer to dead-center in the top of the first. He later added a two-out RBI single in a big spot in the seventh.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday homered twice, designated hitter Ty Duvall and first baseman Julian Infante also homered for Vanderbilt (30-9, 11-6 Southeastern Conference).

Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker gave up just one hit in five innings, scattering four walks and striking out two to pick up his fourth win.

The Commodores have won the series.

In the second, after third baseman Austin Martin reached on an infield single, Bleday demolished a pitch to right-center for a five-run lead.

Alabama cut Vandy’s lead to 6-4 in the sixth. In that inning, Zach King replaced Rocker, and right fielder Tyler Gentry singled through his legs to lead off the inning. He later scored on left fielder Joe Breaux’s infield single to first. Catcher Brett Auerbach later scored on King’s wild pitch. But the Commodores, who’ve had a history of answering in those spots all year, did it again in the seventh.

Reliever Davis Vainer was shutting VU down, but left fielder Stephen Scott walked with two outs and nobody on. Garrett Rukes replaced him and put Scott on second with a wild pitch. DeMarco lined a single to left, then, Duvall hit a bomb to right for a 9-4 lead.

Later, after Infante watched what might have been strike three from Alabama's Connor Shamblin, he hit a mammoth shot over the scoreboard, just to the left of the 360-foot mark in left-center, putting VU up seven.

Bleday's homers were his 18th and 19th, leaving him three shy of Pedro Alvarez's single-season school record.

Martin had three hits, and ended the evening with a .411 average.

The teams play Game 3 at 1 Central on Sunday.