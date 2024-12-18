Diego Pavia's return gives Vanderbilt its confidence back, a chance in 2025

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's motion for a preliminary injunction that would allow him to play college football in 2025 was granted on Wednesday.

Perhaps there's still plenty of magic left for Vanderbilt football.

"When the ball is in his hands, you're never out of the fight," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea declared months ago in regards to Pavia.

Now the ball is set to be back in Pavia's hands next season and Vanderbilt is set to be in the fight again after its first bowl-eligible season since 2018.

Pavia's irreplaceable edge and confidence no longer have to be replaced. Vanderbilt no longer has to reset. Its roster--and the heart of it--now have a head start heading into 2024.

With what Pavia gives it, Lea's team no longer feels like the same old Vanderbilt.

News like Vanderbilt received on Wednesday allow it to think big heading into Pavia's final season. Despite its three-game losing streak it can now walk around with a boarderline delusional confidence like it so often has as a result of its signal caller.