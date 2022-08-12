Duke outfielder RJ Schreck transfers to Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt's baseball team has added a big-time transfer in Duke outfielder RJ Schreck, which Schreck announced via his Twitter on Friday.

Schreck hit 288/.395/.506 iwith 21 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 94 RBIs in four seasons at Duke. Schreck's best year was 2021, in which he hit .337/.435/.635 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs, earning third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

The left-handed hitter batted .288/.401/.486 last year while playing in 47 games. He missed seven of the Blue Devils' 54 games and began the season with what The Chronicle (Duke's student newspaper) described as an "undisclosed day-to-day injury."

The fifth-year player, who began and ended his 2022 season as Duke's starting left fielder, should slot into Vanderbilt's starting lineup next year. The Commodores return All-American center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. in center, while returnee Calvin Hewett ended the season as Vanderbilt's primary left fielder. That could leave Hewett and Schreck as the Commodores' starting corner outfielders.