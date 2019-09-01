News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 20:37:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dylan Cardwell sees a bright future ahead for Vanderbilt

Fit0ozwqgcsypquzf2er
Dylan Cardwell (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Vanderbilt rolled out the red carpet this weekend for Dylan Cardwell, as the four-star center out of Powder Springs, Georgia took the first official visit for a football weekend of the Jerry Stackh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}