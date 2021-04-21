Vanderbilt sophomore forward Dylan Disu entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday evening.

Disu is coming off a breakout season with the Commodores, averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds in 17 games for the Commodore before suffering a season-ending knee injury that required surgery.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining and will now be one of the most sought-after players available in the portal.

Coming out of high school, Disu was the 128th-ranked player in the country in the 2019 class, according to Rivals.com. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Illinois, Stanford, Georgia Tech, DePaul, SMU, and others.

Disu joins Maxwell Evans (TCU), Clevon Brown (Florida International), Ejika Obinna (St. Joe's), DJ Harvey (Detroit), and Issac McBride as Vanderbilt players that have entered the transfer portal since the end of last season.

The Commodores have added the likes of Liam Robbins (Minnesota), Rodney Chatman (Dayton), and Terren Frank (TCU) to their roster from the transfer portal so far this offseason.

With Disu in the portal, Vanderbilt will now have two scholarship openings to fill depending on what will transpire with Scotty Pippen, Jr., who announced he will test the NBA Draft waters back on April 10th but is maintaining his collegiate eligibility.