Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-19 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Look: 2020 LB Targets

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt has extended more than 20 offers to linebackers so far in the 2020 recruiting class and based on roster needs, the Commodores may only take 2-3 prospects.VandySports.com takes an early l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}