Eli Drinkwitz high on Vanderbilt despite Georgia State loss

Nashville, TENN--The momentum seems to have slowed for Clark Lea's Vanderbilt program, but Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't taking it lightly.
Drinkwitz had high praise for Lea's team as he met the media on Tuesday.
"I think this is Clark’s best team since he’s been there," Drinkwitz said. "Quality opponent."
Lea has alluded to a raised talent level inside his program throughout the entirety of the fall, Drinkwitz comment is proof of concept for the Vanderbilt coach.
The Missouri head coach has taken note of the way Lea has gone about trying to build his program.
"He’s done a really nice job of utilizing the transfer portal and still developing his players," Drinkwitz said. He’s got guys that have been there for a long time. I think of De’Rickey Wright being one of them. I think CJ Taylor."
Taylor, who will miss the first half of Saturday's game after receiving a targeting call in the second half of Vanderbilt's loss to Georgia State, was also a subject of praise on Tuesday.
"He’s one of the best defenders in our league," Drinkwitz said. "He’s a really, really good player."
Taylor fits differently into Lea's defense as he's moved from STAR to high safety on the boundary side. Drinkwitz feels as if Lea's scheme is an advantage for Vanderbilt.
That's a result of some studying of Lea's time at Notre Dame.
"He’s running it and he’s been one of the best defensive coordinators in the country when he’s done that," Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz isn't only noticing Vanderbilt's defense. He's also noticed Lea's hires of offensive analyst Jerry Kill as well as offensive coordinator Tim Beck.
Vanderbilt's staff looks entirely different than it did in last season's 38-21 loss to Missouri, its offense likely will too.
"Coach has done a really good job with his coaching hires," Drinkwitz said. "I think their offense is new and innovative and tough to defend. They utilize their quarterback Diego [Pavia] in a lot of different ways and he gives them a chance to be explosive."
Vanderbilt hit on some explosive plays late in its 17-point loss to Drinkwitz' team last season, but it was too little and too late.
The Missouri head coach wants to make sure the feel is similar this year as Vanderbilt travels to Columbia, but feels as if his team will have to be ready.
"It’s gonna be a real challenge for us."