Eli Drinkwitz high on Vanderbilt despite Georgia State loss

Nashville, TENN--The momentum seems to have slowed for Clark Lea's Vanderbilt program, but Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't taking it lightly. Drinkwitz had high praise for Lea's team as he met the media on Tuesday.

Drinkwitz had high praise for Vanderbilt on Tuesday. (Photo by Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

"I think this is Clark’s best team since he’s been there," Drinkwitz said. "Quality opponent." Lea has alluded to a raised talent level inside his program throughout the entirety of the fall, Drinkwitz comment is proof of concept for the Vanderbilt coach. The Missouri head coach has taken note of the way Lea has gone about trying to build his program. "He’s done a really nice job of utilizing the transfer portal and still developing his players," Drinkwitz said. He’s got guys that have been there for a long time. I think of De’Rickey Wright being one of them. I think CJ Taylor."

Taylor, who will miss the first half of Saturday's game after receiving a targeting call in the second half of Vanderbilt's loss to Georgia State, was also a subject of praise on Tuesday.

CJ Taylor will miss the first half of Saturday's game. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)