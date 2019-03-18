Elijah Green details latest Vandy visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Friday, Vanderbilt hosted one of their top running back targets in Blessed Trinity (Ga.) product Elijah Green. The three-star prospect was already familiar with the program, having camped at Van...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news