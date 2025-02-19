Vanderbilt Suffers from a Second Half Collapse Again

Vanderbilt had a chance to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes with a road win over No. 17 Kentucky, and for the first 20 minutes, the Commodores showed they could hang with the Wildcats. However, Kentucky (18-8, 7-6 SEC) took control in the second half, outscoring Vanderbilt 41-21 to secure an 82-61 victory at home.

The Commodores led 35-34 with 3:06 remaining in the first half but wouldn't regain the advantage after that point. They trailed 41-40 at the break, but Kentucky's dominance took over in the second half. The Wildcats started the second half with a 12-0 run and never looked back.

Head coach Mark Byington's rotations and lineup choices were once again a concern, particularly when starting the second half with Grant Huffman on the floor instead of Jason Edwards. Huffman's presence over Edwards raised eyebrows, as Huffman had struggled to make an impact during the first half. While Edwards had provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points, Byington started Huffman in the second half. This decision disrupted Vanderbilt's rhythm and contributed to the Commodores falling behind early in the second half. Byington's continued reliance on questionable lineups has been a source of frustration for fans and critics alike.

A.J. Hoggard, who has been in a disappointing stretch lately, had another lackluster performance, scoring just 5 points in the game. He continued to shy away from attacking the basket aggressively, instead opting to crash toward the rim before dishing the ball out to the perimeter. This lack of assertiveness hurt Vanderbilt's offensive flow and allowed Kentucky to maintain control. To add to the concern, Hoggard didn't play the game's final five minutes despite not being in foul trouble.

Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Carey added 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting, though he faced foul trouble with three fouls midway through the second half.

On Kentucky's side, Otega Oweh led the way with 20 points and six rebounds, followed by Amari Williams with 17 points and Andrew Carr with 11

.Vanderbilt is halfway through its six-game stretch against ranked opponents and has a 0-3 start. They will turn their eyes to the Ole' Miss Rebels this Saturday. It is do-or-die time for Mark Byington and the Commodores as they try to secure a position in March Madness.