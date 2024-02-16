Here's a preview of Vanderbilt's pitching heading into 2024.

Carter Holton is an All-American candidate heading into 2024. (Andrew Nelles)

Overview

Vanderbilt's got a deep pitching staff that's heavy on experience as well as young, up-and-coming talent. The Commodores start off with Carter Holton, who threw just 50.1 innings last year due to health concerns. Vanderbilt rested Holton a lot since last season and Holton may start the year behind others because of that, but could pay off in the postseason if Holton's healthy (and his missing the postseason certainly damaged the Commodores' chances of advancement). From there, Vanderbilt has a number of guys with starting experience in Devin Futrell, Bryce Cunningham and Greysen Carter who will all get starts/bulk work this season. The Commodores also have two potential rotation superstars waiting in the wings in freshman Ethan McElvain and sophomore Andrew Dutkanych, who missed most of last year with injury. There's an argument for either as the most-talented arm on staff. Finally, there's the bullpen. There's experience with Ryan Ginther and Sam Hliboki, a potential closer in Air Force transfer Sawyer Hawks (who did that last year), a talented wild-card in Levi Heusman and a number of other guys of note that I'll mention below.

Starting candidates

Holton has been a major piece of Vanderbilt's staff since his arrival two years ago. Armed with a two-and-four-seam fastball, a curve and slider and an occasional change-up, he's become more of a complete pitcher as he'd matured. A potential first-round pick, the Commodores need to keep Holton healthy and they likely will by limiting his innings early in the season. Futrell doesn't stack up with the rest of the staff in terms of talent; the fastball tops out around 92 and on a lot of days sits in the high-80s. But Futrell's been a factor since arrival because his combination of control and pitch mix is probably the best on the staff and the lefty is also great at holding runners. This year, Futrell will show a fastball, change-up, curve and slider; the change-up is his best pitch but the slider is more polished this year. Cunningham also has great raw stuff with a four-seamer that sits low-to-mid-90s, a change-up, a slider and a splitter. He's transformed his body this offseason and improved in fall and spring as he learned to trust his stuff, while also improving in holding runners. Carter's four-seam fastball may be the best pitch on the staff. It arrives at anywhere from 95 to 102 miles an hour and he can work it to the top and bottom of the zone. He'll add a change-up and a slider and his control and command have improved significantly to the point where Carter could be a rotation fixture. Dutkanych is one of the Southeastern Conference's biggest wild cards. Ranked as the No. 15 player in the Class of 2022 according to Perfect Game, Dutkanych's season ended early with a leg injury after six innings. Dutkanych, whom a source described as one who "loves baseball" and is "a student of the game," will feature a four-seamer, a curve, a slider, a cutter and a splitter and each pitch is thought to be viable to throw in games. David Horn would be a no-questions-asked starter on a number of SEC rotations, but not this one. Still, don't count Horn out for that role this year after he earned the honor of the New England Collegiate Baseball League's top pitching prospect this summer. Horn looked good late last season and will throw a four-seamer, a change-up and a curve this year. McElvain could also easily wind up in the rotation, and when coach Tim Corbin starts dropping Carson Fulmer comparisons before the freshman's thrown a pitch, that should get everyone's attention. McElvain would also be a rotation piece on many teams but he'll probably start as a high-leverage reliever, and potentially a closer, this year. He'll use a four-seamer, a change-up and a slider and he's good enough to beat hitters with the fastball alone. Freshman Brennan Seiber wasn't highly-regarded--Perfect Game had him outside its top 500--but he's a candidate to start a mid-week game in February. Seiber is a strike-thrower who's efficient in the manner that Futrell was as a freshman and has a ground-ball tilt unlike Futrell, who is more of a fly-ball pitcher. Lefty JD Thompson could also see a February mid-week start. An injury derailed a good summer but Thompson should step up to be a quality arm; he'll throw a four-seamer, a change-up and a slider.

The bullpen

Hawks could get the first save chances based on his doing that at Air Force, where he notched eight saves last season. The right-hander will throw a four-seamer, a change and a curve. The fastball has cutting action and the curve is his best pitch. Ryan Ginther should be effective with a four-seamer, a change and a slider. The junior is more mature and should again be trusted as a high-leverage lefty. It's surprising to see right-hander Sam Hliboki listed with the relievers, but that's how the Commodores trained him this offseason. Hliboki will throw two fastballs, a change-up and a slider that has sweeping action. He's always had elite command of his pitches when healthy, but took a while to get back to form after an elbow injury in the 2022 Georgia series. He'll be a reliable, middle-innings long reliever who can throw any pitch in any count. Lipscomb Academy lefty Miller Green will be used in specific matchups this year. He'll throw a four-seamer, a change and a slider and should have a lot of value at Vanderbilt during his career. Lefty Levi Heusman transfers from Coastal Carolina; Perfect Game ranked him the No. 21 player in the 2022 high school class, but he hit or walked 41 hitters in 33 2/3 innings last season. He's improved his control since arrival at Vanderbilt and an elite fastball will earn him time in specific spots. Freshman Alex Kranzler has impressed in training and will see some time. He was the No. 140 player in the class according to Perfect Game and hit 96 with his fastball in high school. Nik Copenhaver (No. 315 by PG), a right-hander like Kranzler, will see early innings. He touched 92 with his fastball in high school and is working on a curve. Luke Guth has the stuff to pitch now; his change-up and slider are quality pitches. Perfect Game ranked him 412th in the class. Colton Regen's arm injury wasn't as severe as thought last year and therefore will see some time this year. Regen will use a four-year and a slider and will pitch out of the bullpen. Freshmen Duke Ekstrom and Ethan Robinson are hurt and out for the year, while Nate Teague and Jakob Schulz could see redshirts given the talent ahead of them.