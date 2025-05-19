Advertisement
Published May 19, 2025
Ep. 316: Lord of the Flies + SEC Baseball Tournament Preview (feat. Alex)
Will Byrum  •  TheDoreReport
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 316 and joined by TDR contributor Alex Kurbegov to recap and react to Vanderbilt’s weekend sweep of Kentucky and preview the SEC Tournament. Will, Alex, and Trevor talk about their experiences at the Hawk over the weekend, give some positive and negative takeaways, and discuss whether the momentum will continue to carry forward. The fellas go on to discuss Tim Corbin’s strategy heading into the SEC tourney, project how Vanderbilt will fare, give their tournament winner predictions, and talk bracketology.

Let’s have ourselves a Monday

Advertisement
