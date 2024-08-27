Vanderbilt released its first depth chart of the season that included some noteworthy designations and starters named.

Vanderbilt's quarterback has still not been officially named

All signs point to Diego Pavia earning the job after being named a captain, but Vanderbilt's depth chart still lists "Diego Pavia or Nate Johnson" as the starting quarterback ahead of the week one opener.

Pavia spoke to the media on Tuesday with a confidence in his potential performance on Saturday.

"People don't know right now what I can do and it's for me to prove it on Saturday."

Vanderbilt's offensive line is set

Vanderbilt's offensive line looks different positionally with the introduction of the terming "Strong" and "Quick" referring to its tackle and guard positions.

The line also features two returners in Kevo Wesley and Delfin Xavier Castillo that seemed to trend upward towards the end of camp rather than highly-touted UTSA transfer Steven Hubbard.

Vanderbilt seemed to opt for more returning experience in its line play despite struggles from Wesley and Castillo in the past rather than options centered around its transfer class.

Hubbard, who will likely see the field at some point, will back up Wesley at quick guard while Misael Sandoval will back up Hansen at tackle on that side, Minnesota transfer Cade McConnell will back up Losoya at center, Gage Pitchford will back up Castillo and Charlie Clark will back up Mitchell at strong tackle.

Grayson Morgan, who was expected to be a factor in some way but missed fall camp with an injury, was not listed on the depth chart.

Veterans get the nod on the back end of the defense

An outcome that involved Martel Hight and Dontae Carter not being named starters at the beginning of camp seemed to be difficult to imagine. Vanderbilt gave a nod to its veterans as it opted to start De'Rickey Wright and to list Tyson Russell above Hight with an "or."

Carter and Hight are likely to see the field often, especially Hight, but didn't stand out enough to be named starters.

One veteran who still has ground to make up is veteran safety Marlen Sewell, who was named a captain but is listed as tied for the backup role behind CJ Taylor at safety.

Brock Taylor named Vanderbilt's starting placekicker

Taylor seemed to boast the strongest leg and most consistent performance at kicker throughout camp and was rewarded for it on Tuesday.

Will Faris will handle kickoff duty while Taylor has won the competition at kicker.

Richie Hoskins to start at wide receiver

Vanderbilt's receiver room took shape with the assumption that Quincy Skinner and Junior Sherrill would earn two starting spots and that the third may be up for grabs.

Nobody was able to dethrone the veteran Hoskins as he was named the third receiver ahead of Texas Tech transfer Loic Fouonji, Nevada transfer Dariyan Wiley as well as Vanderbilt's freshmen.

Walk-on receiver Landon Wells is listed second to Hoskins.



Devin Lee, Darren Agu, Aeneas Dicosmo and Yilanan Ouattara's fall to the second and third team

Zaylin Wood and De'Marion Thomas are set ahead of Yilanan Ouattara as well as Devin Lee as the season is set to begin. While former starters Aeneas DiCosmo and Darren Agu have fallen to third as they moved positions.

DiCosmo moved from Vanderbilt's old STAR position to defensive end and is listed behind starter Khordae Sydnor and backup Linus Zunk. Agu moved from true defensive end to razor and is listed behind Miles Capers and Boubacar Diakite while tied with Jailen Ruth for the third spot there.