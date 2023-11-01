Here are five things to watch for as Vanderbilt takes on Auburn in its final home game of 2023.

How does a two-quarterback system work for Vanderbilt?

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said on Wednesday's coaches conference call that he'll play both Ken Seals and Walter Taylor in Saturday's matchup with the Tigers.

Seals and Taylor's skillset have the ability to complement each other, Seals is the game manager while Taylor is the running threat that can has shown inconsistency in the passing game but can also really air it out. The third-year head coach will have to balance that fact with his quarterback's rhythm, though.

"We want to strategically insert the quarterbacks to fit both situations, but also in ways that keep a flow to our game," Lea said. "That’s the one thing you worry about with playing two guys; getting out of sync or out of rhythm and it impacting or affecting the chemistry on the field.”

A team opting to go towards two quarterbacks usually doesn't say glowing things, but perhaps an exotic look is exactly what Vanderbilt needs to get a spark in Saturday's matchup. A switch at that position gave Vanderbilt one in Oxford, after all.

There's a reason that the idea doesn't come out often but perhaps if Lea and offensive coordinator Joey Lynch can find the right amount of snaps for each, it could be what gets the Commodores offense going on Saturday.

Can Vanderbilt extend drives on third and fourth down?

Vanderbilt doesn't have to be perfect on Saturday, but it does have to be significantly better on third and fourth down.

Through their last three games, the Commodores are 6-for-34 on third down and 2-for-9 on fourth down. That can't cut it, that's not winning in the margins.

If Vanderbilt can find a way to convert at a higher clip in this one and pair it with explosive plays, it's got a chance here. If it reverts to some recent bad habits then this one will end in the same way that most of the Commodores' games have this season.

Do CJ Taylor and Will Sheppard play?

Taylor and Sheppard are likely Vanderbilt's two best players. If one or both of them can't go on Saturday, that changes things.

Both of Vanderbilt's stars are questionable to go on Saturday, so are Quincy Skinner, Trudell Berry and AJ Swann.

The injury bug has hit Vanderbilt, but if it gets Taylor and Sheppard on the field on Saturday, the Commodores can certainly compete on Saturday.

Vanderbilt's defense vs Auburn's offense, particulary in the passing game

Auburn's passing game has really hindered it this season.

The Tigers have lacked consistency at quarterback and have thrown for less than 200 yards in five games this season and less than 100 in three.

Vanderbilt has a real opportunity to make the Auburn offense completely one dimensional on Saturday. If it can, why can't this be Vanderbilt's game to win?

Can Vanderbilt take advantage of its best chance at an SEC win?

It's homecoming weekend against a team with a first-year head coach and some major flaws. It's hard to bet on Vanderbilt beating any SEC team this season, particularly as a 13.5-point underdog, but this feels like the Commodores' chance.

Perhaps Vanderbilt can show off some of its big play ability early and can carry that throughout Saturday afternoon to avoid spiraling towards an eighth-straight loss.

That would be a tremendous outcome for Lea and his team.