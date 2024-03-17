"Joy." That was the initial reaction from Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph when she found out that her team received a bid in the NCAA Tournament. This was a team who hadn't got to dance since the 2013-14 season, long before Shea Ralph was the head coach. From winning just 12 games last season, to securing a tournament bid, Ralph understands how much this means to her players. "I was watching my team today when we got out ticket punched for the NCAA Tournament, the looks on their faces were priceless. They know this is a once in a lifetime moment for them."

Shea Ralph looks to lead her team in the NCAA Tournament. (Saul Young)

Prior to basketball on the West End, Ralph is no stranger to success. As a player, Shea Ralph started for the UConn Huskies when they won the 2000 National Championship. After competing, the player turned into a coach. Ralph spent time as an assistant with the University of Pittsburgh, where she coached from 2003-08, until her alma mater added her to its staff. She joined UConn in 2008 and spent time there until 2021. During her time in Connecticut, Ralph won six National Championships as an assistant coach, which prompted her to land her first head coaching job at Vanderbilt.

When Ralph inherited this team, there was a lot of work to be done. In her third season leading the Commodores, she has completely turned this program around. "It just means that we're going in the right direction," Ralph stated. "We came here to compete for championships. I've said that from the very beginning. I mean that. I want my team to understand that that's who we are." By making the NCAA Tournament, this is a massive step in the right direction for this program. Ralph understands that in her short amount of time, she has helped turn this team into one that has the ability to do big things.