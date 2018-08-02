Cane Ridge (Tenn.) has emerged as one of the top programs not only in the mid-state, but the entire state of Tennessee. The Ravens made it all the way to the 6A state finals last year before falling to Maryville (Tenn.) in the title game. The Ravens have a lot of talent on their roster and it was on display this past summer at Vanderbilt's Friday Night Lights camp when Michael Reese, Quenton Barnes, and Devon Starling competed at the Commodores' marquee camp. Reese and Barnes walked away with offers from the Commodores. Starling was one of the most productive running backs in the state last season and is still waiting for his first power five offer. VandySports.com caught up with each prospect during our recent visit to Cane Ridge:

2020 DE Michael Reese Sean Williams - VandySports.com

2020 two-way lineman Michael Reese was impressive at defensive end during FNL. His efforts earned him his first power five offer from the Commodores. He's also hearing from the likes of Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Northwestern. - On his experience at Friday Night Lights: "It was actually good. I've done camps before, but that was different. It was a smaller group and everybody got to show their talent. The coaches were good. They helped you out a lot and I could tell that they cared about you and wanted you to get better." - On receiving his offer from Vanderbilt: "It was right after camp. I went to talk to Derek Mason and he said I did good. He said I had a good work ethic. I didn't believe I got the offer at first when he told me, but it was really good." - On what he projects at in college: "Coaches keep telling me I'm a defensive player. When I camped at Vanderbilt it was at defensive end and I did good." - On what he's been working on this offseason: "I've been working on more of my defense because I'm going to be playing both ways this season but I'm looking forward to it. I just want to get better at what I'm doing overall and show a lot of progress from the beginning of this year to the end."

2021 WR Quenton Barnes Sean Williams - VandySports.com

2021 wide receiver Quenton Barnes already has a handful of SEC offers from the likes of Arkansas, Missouri, Rutgers, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Barnes' impressive frame, quickness, and route-running ability set him apart at FNL and earned him an offer from the Commodores when the night was finished. - On his experience at Friday Night Lights: "It was great. I learned a lot at that camp. Catching the ball and running better routes as a wide receiver. I had talked to Coach (Aaron) Moorehead a little before I came up there. He's a welcoming coach and I feel real comfortable around him. He likes my size, my length, and how I play." - On other camps and visits he's taken this summer: "I went to the Memphis Mega Camp this summer. That was the only other camp I've been too. I went to Tennessee this past weekend. That's the only other school I've been too aside from Vanderbilt." - On his transition to wide receiver: "I played running back my whole life. I just started playing wide receiver in high school last year. That was a big transition. I had to learn how to get off the ball, run routes." - On what he brings to the table as a wide receiver: "I like my size. I can move well for being as big as I am at my age. I feel like I can run routes well, it's developed well over time."

2019 RB/S Devon Starling Sean Williams - VandySports.com