Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Wide Receivers
We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention to the wide receivers.
Contest details below...
Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.
Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.
JORDAN MATTHEWS, 2010-13:
- USA Today and Athlon First-Team All-American in 2013.
- First-Team, All-SEC in 2012 & 2013.
- Tallied 112 catches and 1,477 yards during his senior season.
- 262 receptions, 3,759 yards, and 24 touchdowns - all school records.
- SEC record nine, 100-yard receiving games in 2013.
- Second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.
EARL BENNETT, 2005-07:
- Caught 236 passes for 2,852 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.
- Tied for school-record five touchdowns in a single game vs. Kentucky in 2005.
- 79 catches as a freshman was an SEC and Vanderbilt record.
- First SEC receiver to have 75+ catches in three consecutive seasons.
- Third round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2008.
BOO MITCHELL, 1985-88:
- Tallied 2,964 receiving yards in his career, a school record at the time.
- Caught 78 passes for 1,213 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
- All-SEC as a senior.
DAN STRICKER, 1999-2002:
- Second-team All-SEC performer as a sophomore, junior, and senior.
- Had 11 career 100+ yard receiving games.
- Recorded 182 catches, 2,880 yards, and 21 touchdowns in his career.
MARTIN COX, 1975-78:
- Tallied 132 catches, 2,275 yards, and nine touchdowns in his career.
- Played in the CFL and USFL for four seasons.
TRENT SHERFIELD, 2014-17:
- 136 catches, 1,869 yards, and nine touchdowns in his career.
- School record 240 receiving yards against Austin Peay in 2015.
KALIJA LIPSCOMB, 2016-19:
- Tallied 198 catches (5th all-time), 2,356 yards (8th all-time), and 22 touchdowns (2nd all-time) during his career.
- CLARENCE SEVILLIAN, 1989-92:
- Recorded 99 catches, 1,978 yards, and 12 touchdowns during his career.