Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Zach Cunningham vs. Zac Stacy
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
Our first second-round matchup features one of the No. 1 seeds in Zach Cunningham versus No. 6 seed Zac Stacy with the winner moving on to the semifinals.
THE MATCHUP:
ZACH CUNNINGHAM, 2014-16:
- First unanimous All-American in Vandy history as voted on by the American Football Coaches Association.
- Named first-team All-American by over a dozen publications in 2016.
- First Team, All-SEC in 2015 and 2016.
- 125 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries as a senior.
- 256 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his Vanderbilt career.
- 2nd round pick of the Houston Texans.
ZAC STACY, 2009-12:
- Second all-time in career rushing yards with 3,143.
- Second Team, All-SEC selection in 2012.
- Music City Bowl MVP in 2012.
- Back-to-back seasons over 1,000 yards in 2011 (1,193) and 2012 (1,141).
- Had 30 rushing touchdowns in his career, 24 of those his last two seasons.
- Played three years in the NFL with the Rams and Jets.
THE BRACKET:
SEEDINGS:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes