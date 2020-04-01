News More News
Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Zach Cunningham vs. Zac Stacy

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Our first second-round matchup features one of the No. 1 seeds in Zach Cunningham versus No. 6 seed Zac Stacy with the winner moving on to the semifinals.

THE MATCHUP:

ZACH CUNNINGHAM, 2014-16:

- First unanimous All-American in Vandy history as voted on by the American Football Coaches Association.

- Named first-team All-American by over a dozen publications in 2016.

- First Team, All-SEC in 2015 and 2016.

- 125 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries as a senior.

- 256 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his Vanderbilt career.

- 2nd round pick of the Houston Texans.

ZAC STACY, 2009-12:

- Second all-time in career rushing yards with 3,143.

- Second Team, All-SEC selection in 2012.

- Music City Bowl MVP in 2012.

- Back-to-back seasons over 1,000 yards in 2011 (1,193) and 2012 (1,141).

- Had 30 rushing touchdowns in his career, 24 of those his last two seasons.

- Played three years in the NFL with the Rams and Jets.

THE BRACKET:

The Greatest Commodores of All-Time Tournament Enters the Second Round
SEEDINGS:

T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes

T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes

T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes

4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes

5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes

6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes

7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes

8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes

9. James Manley - 21 votes

10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes

