How Much Should Vanderbilt Care About the SEC Tournament?

Vanderbilt will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their first game of the SEC tournament today in the late-night slot. They will have a chance to even the season series versus the Sooners, as they lost 2-1, including a 14-0 run rule shutout, in arguably the lowest part of their season when they traveled to Norman in early April. Oklahoma beat both Kentucky and Georgia in low scoring affairs to fight their way into the quarter finals.

Of note, Oklahoma has been playing since Tuesday and has burned a good amount of their pitching including ace and projected top-10 pick Kyson Witherspoon. Witherspoon was the pitcher when Vanderbilt lost 14-0 and pitched a complete game shutout. Vanderbilt will likely face either Malachi Witherspoon (Kyson’s twin brother) or Cade Crossland. When they matched up early in the year Crossland went 5.2 innings while only allowing 1 earned run, Malachi Witherspoon struck out 11 batters in 6 innings but also gave up 6 earned runs.

Vanderbilt will look to continue their strong form, as they have won their last 3 SEC series and their 5 game win streak (all SEC games) is the longest in the conference at the moment. These last few series have seen the offense explode but the starting pitching regress a bit, Vanderbilt will want to keep the bats going in Hoover while giving pitchers an opportunity to play in the most pitcher-friendly they have seen all year.

JD Thompson will get the start against Oklahoma tonight. He will be given an opportunity to rectify the nightmare first inning he had in Norman that sucked the wind from Vandy’s sails before they could even get started.