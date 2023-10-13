Hayball has become one of the faces of Vanderbilt’s team and a favorite within its fanbase.

As Vanderbilt punter Matt Hayball trots out to the FirstBank Stadium field on Saturday, he'll take on a generally thankless role. It’s a bit different than that for the fifth-year senior, though.

“Yeah, absolutely, I definitely appreciate any support I can get," Hayball said. "It’s often a position that doesn’t get a whole lot of notice so I definitely appreciate that."

Frankly, Hayball has earned that support.

The veteran punter has piled up over 11,000 yards worth of punts, which totals to over six miles. Hayball also leads all active NCAA punters in career yards and is top 20 in punting yards all time.

That's not to mention Hayball having the second highest punting average in the country, being one of just six punters to possess a punt of over 70 yards and PFF's second highest graded player at his position.

Hayball brushes off some of those accolades when asked about them but Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has certainly taken notice and has become a fan of his punter.

“He’s dangerous, he’s a dangerous punter, he’s really good and he’s got confidence," Lea said. “He’s not a punter, he’s a football player.”

That's apparent in Hayball's background, which includes a childhood full of Australian football.

“I grew up playing Australian football, that’s a sport where basically we pass the ball around the field punting it to each other," Hayball said. "I’ve been kicking the ball around a long time, I basically learned just by following the story of a few guys that came over before me, I had been a fan of college football for a number of years."

That background and some training brought Hayball from his home in Australia all the way to America.

"When I was finishing up playing Aussie football I just was following those stories and contacting those guys (that came before him) and just going from there," Hayball said. "It took me about six to 12 months of training to earn a scholarship and I moved over on the back of that."

With the help of ProKick, an Australian academy known primarily for developing punters and kickers, Hayball ended up at Florida Atlantic where he started as a freshman.

“That’s (contact with college coaches) all done through ProKick, that’s kinda the training academy we all come through. Coaches will call them and they kinda decide who they think is gonna be a good fit based on what that school is looking for and the skillset the guys in the program have, they kinda match us up.”

Hayball's successful three years at Florida Atlantic led him to Vanderbilt in 2022.