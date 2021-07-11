 Jack Leiter Texas Rangers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-11 18:22:41 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Jack Leiter drafted second overall by Texas

Chris Lee • VandySports
Publisher
@chrislee70
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter has been selected by the Texas Rangers with the second pick in the first round in Sunday night's Major League Baseball Draft.

Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter was picked in the first round.
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter was picked in the first round. (George Walker/USA Today Sports)

Leiter, a draft-eligible sophomore, had a decorated career for the Commodores. He went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 110 innings this year, leading Vanderbilt to a runner-up finish in the 2021 College World Series.

In his last collegiate start, Leiter struck out eight over six innings, picking up a win over Mississippi State in the College World Series finals.

His 2021 season was highlighted by a complete-game, 16-strikeout no-hitter of South Carolina.

The New Jersey native was a potential first-rounder coming out of Delbarton School in 2019, but signed with Vanderbilt instead. As a freshman, Leiter had a 1.72 ERA over 15 2/3 innings of a 2020 season truncated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leiter's father, Al Leiter, had a successful Major League career that spanned 1987-2005 and culminated with a 162-132 career record.

Leiter was picked only behind Louisville catcher Henry Davis, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}