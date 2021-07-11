Jack Leiter drafted second overall by Texas

Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter has been selected by the Texas Rangers with the second pick in the first round in Sunday night's Major League Baseball Draft.

Leiter, a draft-eligible sophomore, had a decorated career for the Commodores. He went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 110 innings this year, leading Vanderbilt to a runner-up finish in the 2021 College World Series.

In his last collegiate start, Leiter struck out eight over six innings, picking up a win over Mississippi State in the College World Series finals.

His 2021 season was highlighted by a complete-game, 16-strikeout no-hitter of South Carolina.

The New Jersey native was a potential first-rounder coming out of Delbarton School in 2019, but signed with Vanderbilt instead. As a freshman, Leiter had a 1.72 ERA over 15 2/3 innings of a 2020 season truncated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leiter's father, Al Leiter, had a successful Major League career that spanned 1987-2005 and culminated with a 162-132 career record.

Leiter was picked only behind Louisville catcher Henry Davis, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.