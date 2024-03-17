Rivera-Torres flashed excellence while averaging 6.4 points per game in his freshman season.

Vanderbilt freshman Jason Rivera-Torres announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 wing hasn't closed the door on a return to Vanderbilt, though.

"Following careful consideration and discussion with my family, I've chosen to enter the transfer portal," Rivera-Torres said on Twitter. "However, this decision doesn't signify my departure from Vanderbilt; I may still remain part of the program next year. Appreciate everyone who has been part of my journey."

The Bronx, New York, native scored in double figures in the first four games of conference play and demonstrated a creativity with the ball in his hands that few others on Vanderbilt's roster had.

From there the talented freshman hit a wall and didn't score in double figures again, though.

Rivera-Torres is one of Vanderbilt's three or four most valuable players. It wouldn't be a surprise for its new head coach to make him a priority.

Vanderbilt has now had three portal entries between Rivera-Torres, Colin Smith and Lee Dort.