Vanderbilt Falls to Texas 87-66

Cape Cod Commodores: The Cape Cod Baseball League's Special Place in the VandyBoys Program and 2024 CCBL Recap
Blakes set the all-time NCAA freshman single game scoring record with 53 points at Florida, leading Vandy to a 99-86 W
After a huge victory over Kentucky and a week off, Vanderbilt heads down to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
TDR's 2025 VandyBoys roster preview rolls on with the outfield.
The #23 Commodores head on the road to take on the Florida Gators in a very winnable matchup.
Cape Cod Commodores: The Cape Cod Baseball League's Special Place in the VandyBoys Program and 2024 CCBL Recap
Blakes set the all-time NCAA freshman single game scoring record with 53 points at Florida, leading Vandy to a 99-86 W
After a huge victory over Kentucky and a week off, Vanderbilt heads down to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.