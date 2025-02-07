Longhorns Looming, Vanderbilt vs Texas Preview

i’m sick and tired of asking people to come! If you support this team and want them to play in the NCAA tournament, be at Memorial on Saturday .

Texas arrives at Memorial Gym looking for their 5th conference win after dropping a home game to Arkansas Wednesday night, 78-70. With only 3 or 4 winnable games left on the schedule for the Longhorns, this is a crucial game for their tournament hopes. They are one of the only teams without a premier out-of-conference win this season and are leaning on their home victories against Missouri and Texas A&M in the same way Vandy fans are hanging on to home wins against Tennessee and Kentucky. Tre Johnson is by far the Longhorn's best scorer, averaging 19 points a game on 48% shooting, including 37% from three. Texas comes at you with a balanced scoring attack, ranking 53rd in FG% and 60th in 3pt%.

After a two-game losing skid, the Commodores return to Memorial in hopes of bouncing back against a team that should be an underdog to Vandy. Last Saturday Mark Byington and his crew of Point Guards went down to Norman, Oklahoma where, for the first half, thoroughly dominated the game and looked to be cruising to a crucial road victory. The second half was a different story. After AJ Hoggard put in the first points of the half, Oklahoma exploded on a 23-0 run to take the lead and control of the game, outscoring the Commodores 61-27 in the 2nd half.

Tuesday night Vandy traveled to Gainesville, Florida to square off against a top 10 Florida team. For the first half, Vandy played what I thought was one of our more complete halves of basketball and led going into the break. The second half was not as gut-wrenching as the Oklahoma game was, but Florida seemed to hit everything and ended up winning the game by 11. Saturday is as much of a must-win as you can have if the ‘Dores want to be dancing in March. It simply MUST be MAGIC in MEMORIAL for the third straight Saturday home game!