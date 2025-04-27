Vanderbilt Snaps NFL Draft Drought

We all know the SEC is king of college football, no matter what Big 10 fans may say. Another piece of evidence that adds to the mounting pile that defends my previous statement, no conference floods the NFL with talent quite like the SEC. With the expansion of the conference to 16 teams, the place where it "Just Means More" broke its' own record of 65 draft picks in a single year with 79 players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite some memorable early draft picks over the years - Chris Williams, Jay Cutler, Casey Hayward, Jordan Matthews, Zach Cunningham, Oren Burks, and many more - Vanderbilt has not had a player selected since Dayo Odeyingbo was taken by the Colts with the 54th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

The drought has hung over the heads of a Vanderbilt football program that is looking to change the narrative. Long Snapper Julian Ashby was happy to snap the streak. The New England Patriots selected Ashby on day 3 - Round 7, 251st overall. The Furman transfer executed 114 snaps during the 2024 season and gave me a hell of a chest bump on the field after upsetting No. 1 Alabama.

The Patriots drafting a Long Snapper in the 7th round - some things never change.

Vanderbilt WR Quincy Skinner Jr signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a UDFA. Skinner was the third-leading receiver on the team during the 2024 campaign, catching 29 passes for 367 yards and 3 TDs. While the stats don't jump off the page, Skinner Jr made some key, big time receptions during the Virginia Tech and Alabama victories.

Mississippi State transfer and Vanderbilt Center/Guard for the 2024 season Steven Losoya signed with the Carolina Panthers. Losoya started all 13 games for the Commodores during 2024, the first 4 games at Center and the final 9 at Guard.

Talented Safety CJ Taylor is still unsigned, I have no doubt he will find a home and I think he will at bare minimum be a practice squad guy who is called up to the 53 man at some point this season. OL Steven Hubbard also remains unsigned, he will find a team to give him a chance.