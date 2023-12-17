As schools look to close out the majority of their class before the early signing period, some new names have popped up on the radars of several programs, including junior college tight end Tyler Fortenberry for Vanderbilt. A converted quarterback, Fortenberry flashed potential in his first season at tight end for Copiah-Lincoln C.C. and earned himself an offer from the Vanderbilt following an in-home visit. He quickly set up a visit for the last weekend of the contact period before Early Signing Day. Now, following the visit, he has committed to join Vanderbilt's football program.

Before Fortenberry picked up the offer, he received an in-home visit from Vanderbilt tight ends coach Justin Lustig. "The in-home visit went great. I liked that Coach Lustig seemed genuine. His message to me was that they need an older guy to come and be ready to play in their position room." Going into the visit, he was looking forward to learning more about the Commodores' program. "I am just looking forward to getting to know more about the program and the school," he told VandySports on Thursday. Coming out of the visit, he learned enough to be on board with the coaching staff's vision and has committed to the Commodores.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIGNvbW1pdHRlZCEgUmVhZHkgdG8gd29yayEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYW5keUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYW5keUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTHVzdGlnP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEx1c3RpZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaERhdmlzQ0xDQz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hE YXZpc0NMQ0M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29h Y2hmbGVtaW5nMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoZmxlbWlu ZzE3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSVJLVUZ5Zkk0byI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lSS1VGeWZJNG88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIg Rm9ydGVuYmVycnkgKEB0eTIzZm9ydGVuYmVycnkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHkyM2ZvcnRlbmJlcnJ5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2NTcx MDAwOTgzMDQwMzk4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE4 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK