JUCO TE Tyler Fortenberry commits to Vanderbilt
As schools look to close out the majority of their class before the early signing period, some new names have popped up on the radars of several programs, including junior college tight end Tyler Fortenberry for Vanderbilt.
A converted quarterback, Fortenberry flashed potential in his first season at tight end for Copiah-Lincoln C.C. and earned himself an offer from the Vanderbilt following an in-home visit. He quickly set up a visit for the last weekend of the contact period before Early Signing Day.
Now, following the visit, he has committed to join Vanderbilt's football program.
Before Fortenberry picked up the offer, he received an in-home visit from Vanderbilt tight ends coach Justin Lustig.
"The in-home visit went great. I liked that Coach Lustig seemed genuine. His message to me was that they need an older guy to come and be ready to play in their position room."
Going into the visit, he was looking forward to learning more about the Commodores' program.
"I am just looking forward to getting to know more about the program and the school," he told VandySports on Thursday.
Coming out of the visit, he learned enough to be on board with the coaching staff's vision and has committed to the Commodores.
He is a versatile piece that can be used in several different roles, which is what you want in a tight end, especially in an offense that likes to run sets with multiple. "I know they run a lot of 12 personnel, and they liked how physical I was and how natural catching looked for me," said the new commit.
While there is a lot of potential, coaching will be important as they mold the new tight end after spending just one year at tight end following the move from quarterback. "The process of moving positions was awesome, just learning how to block and run routes. I love learning something new, and this was a huge new thing for me, but it has been a blessing making that transition."
Fortenberry has three years to play two seasons when it comes to remaining eligibility.
With Fortenberry's addition, Vanderbilt's class now has 20 commitments overall in the 2024 class and he becomes the second tight end pledge, joining Brycen Coleman.