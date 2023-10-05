Sherrill along with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea hope that the touchdown isn't just one that stands out on a highlight reel, they feel as if it can become more than that. A turning point, perhaps.

As Vanderbilt freshman Junior Sherrill put on the jets down the seam and hauled in a 45-yard pass for the first touchdown of his young career, he provided a highlight and bright spot for a team that fell to 2-4 later that afternoon.

"I’ve been kinda waiting for his breakout moment and he had it on Saturday," Lea said of Sherrill. "I’ve seen the work in the workshop, excited for him to have that moment, it’s the first of many for him."

The moment meant plenty for the Vanderbilt freshman, as well.

“That felt great man, I was dreaming of that moment, working hard for that moment. It felt amazing," said the Vanderbilt freshman.

For Sherrill, it was bigger than himself. The Lipscomb Academy product wants to be an example of a successful local guy in Vanderbilt's program.

“It means everything knowing I’m from Tennessee and just knowing I can put on for Tennessee like that it felt so good.”

Having players like Sherrill stay home has been something that Lea has harped on since getting the Vanderbilt job. The third-year head coach is reaping the benefits of that emphasis point because of Sherrill along with freshman receiver London Humphreys and freshman linebacker Bryan Longwell.

"They're both local, too, which is a really cool thing," Lea said of Humphreys and Sherrill in the summer. "That's a testament to the potential of this program, we have such a talented local recruiting base here, when local guys sign up to be a part of this program they know they're coming to compete at the highest level to win and win big at Vanderbilt."

Humphreys is up to 12 receptions and 299 receiving yards through three games, Sherrill has eight for 102 and Longwell is already in the mix for starts at will linebacker. That

“Just us having that chemistry and that connection makes it even better, we’re all eating at the same time so it feels good," Sherrill said of succeeding alongside his local teammates.

By the looks of it Sherrill's success is just starting. The freshman receiver has breakaway speed, can make defenders miss and has positional versatility on his side. For Lea, what stands out about his freshman receiver is his mindset.

"Here’s a true freshman who is yet to really physically develop all the way but he’s got great mindset and he’s skilled and we expect more from him so it was exciting to see him get his first and I’m also excited to celebrate more with him as we move forward."

That mindset has involved being open to learning from guys like Will Sheppard and Quincy Skinner who have done it before.

“They’re just mentoring me, being my mentors so everyday they’re just pushing me and guiding me in the right direction, just showing me the ins and outs. They’ve been very helpful," Sherrill said of Vanderbilt's veteran receivers.

Sherrill and his classmates know that those veterans won't be around forever, though. What they're doing now gives them confidence that they can take this program somewhere when it's their time.

“Just us knowing that we’re freshman and that we can do this gives us major confidence. It helps us to see our future," Sherrill says.

Lea admits that ideally he wouldn't have the need to play as many freshman as he does, but likes the silver linings that a predicament like that presents.

“Obviously we want to get to the point as a program where you look on the field and you’re playing third, fourth, and fifth-year players but to get to that it takes these moments where we’re still early in this and we’re playing youth," the third-year head coach said.

Sherrill looks to be a significant piece of the future of Vanderbilt's program. The freshman receiver feels strongly that a statement like that can be the reality.

“We just getting started, man. We’re not done yet."



