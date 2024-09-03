Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt cornerback Kolbey Taylor will not play on Saturday due to what Clark Lea called an "internal matter" within the team.
Taylor left Saturday's game after 28 snaps and didn't return as a result of a non-injury related issue.
"With respect to Kolbey that's really an internal matter, personal to Kolbey and to our team," Lea said. "I want to leave it at just he's not available to play this week."
Taylor started at corner on Saturday against Virginia Tech and projects to be Vanderbilt's best player at that position as a result of his length and edge.