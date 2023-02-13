After a week highlighted by two important wins and two impressive performances, Vanderbilt big man Liam Robbins was named Southeastern Conference player of the week.

Robbins averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game throughout the week as Vanderbilt took down sixth-ranked Tennessee and picked up a quad-one road win against Florida.

The veteran big man eclipsed his career high of 29 points on Saturday in a 32-point performance in Gainesville. Robbins also charted a double-double on Saturday and overtook Colin Castleton as the SEC's leading shotblocker.

Robbins shot 48.3% from the field throughout the week and impressed by knocking down three shots from 3-point range in each of Vanderbilt's wins at a 75% clip. That aspect of Robbins' game hadn't been shown much throughout the early part of the season and may be the key to his longevity at the next level.

The 7-footer is the first Vanderbilt player to be named player of the week this season.