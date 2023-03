The Vanderbilt big man was elected an All-Southeastern Conference first teamer, All SEC defensive first teamer. Robbins also picked up the SEC defensive player of the year award.

Liam Robbins played the best basketball of his career in February and March, that certainly didn't go unnoticed on Monday.

Robbins finished the season with an average of 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game before going down with a lower-leg fracture in Vanderbilt's win over Kentucky.

The veteran big man was playing his best basketball before going down with the injury, Robbins led the Commodores in scoring in six of his last seven games.



The 7-footer picked up an SEC player of the week award earlier in the season after Vanderbilt's wins over Tennessee and Auburn.

Robbins has likely played his last college basketball due to his leg injury, but the senior forward certainly went out with a bang.