According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is set to hire Louisville running backs coach Norval McKenzie to the same position.

McKenzie has been at Louisville the past two years and helped a Cardinals running game make big improvements behind the talented duo of Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall.

Hawkins recorded 2,394 yards and 16 touchdowns the last two seasons under the guidance of McKenzie.

Hawkins had a breakout year during the 2019 season, rushing for 1,622 yards and nine touchdowns while earning All-ACC, second team honors.

Hall has rushed for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as the primary backup for the Cardinals the last two seasons.

Prior to Louisville, McKenzie was the running backs coach at Arkansas State from 2016-18. He was named Broyles Award nominee in his final season with the Red Wolves.

Prior to Arkansas State, McKenzie was at Furman for five years where he coached running backs, special teams, and was their recruiting coordinator.

McKenzie is a former teammate of Lea's at Vanderbilt, having played running back for the Commodores from 2001-04. He rushed for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns during his career on West End.

He replaces former Vanderbilt running backs coach Tim Horton, who was with the Commodores the past two seasons.