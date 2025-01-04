Vanderbilt Beats LSU 80-72 In Impressive SEC Opener

Vanderbilt started non-conference play surprisingly strong. Even the most optimistic Vanderbilt basketball fans were happy with a 12-1 start. However, everyone agreed that a reality check was coming soon. The name of that reality check is SEC conference play. The SEC, going into the opening Saturday of games, had 12 teams currently in Joe Lunardi’s projected field of 68, and 2 more teams on the bubble. Of the top 16 toughest schedules remaining in college basketball, per ESPN’s BPI, the SEC owns all 16. This is potentially the best college basketball conference of all time, almost assuredly the best conference we’ve seen top to bottom in the modern behemoth era. The point I’m making is, early struggles are expected in this conference for a team with 11 new faces on the roster & a 1st year head coach. I almost view every basketball season as a college course. The non-conference play is exam 1. Vanderbilt passed with flying colors. SEC play is Exam 2 - Vanderbilt started by getting the first few questions correct with a win on the road in Baton Rouge.

Jan 4, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jaylen Carey (22) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after a basket against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. (Photo by © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

1st Half

Vanderbilt started slow but took an 8-6 lead with 16:08 remaining in the 1st half on a Tyler Nickel layup. Some early foul trouble forced Chris Manon out of the game and Vanderbilt played an extended stretch with both big men in the game, Jaylen Carey and Devin McGlockton; a look we have not seen much from the Commodores so far this season. Vanderbilt held onto the lead throughout the first half, mostly turning defense into offense by forcing LSU into 13 turnovers. The Commodores took a 34-27 lead into the break. One concern of note during the 1st half, Jason Edwards went down after a painful knee to the quad at mid court. He was helped off the court and into the locker. He later returned to the game and played through the end, but showed visible discomfort with a slight limp.

2nd Half

LSU came out with a lot of energy in the 2nd half and made multiple runs that Vanderbilt was able to stifle with well timed buckets from Tyler Nickel, Jason Edwards, AJ Hoggard, and Jaylen Carey. Eventually LSU tied up the ball game and took the lead 56-55 with 6:34 remaining on a Dji Bailey free throw. Then AJ Hoggard took over the game. After being fouled on the following possession, the experienced transfer guard from Michigan St (who briefly attended a TDR tailgate during his visit) hit his first free throw to tie the score at 56-56, missed the second, McGlockton got the offensive rebound, kicked it out to Hoggard, and AJ buried the wide open 3-point shot – giving the Commodores a 59-56 lead with 6:22 remaining. AJ Hoggard continued to control and lead the offense, scoring 8 more points in the final 6 minutes and assisting on more. Vanderbilt never looked back, leading the remainder of the game thanks to some great ball control and press break. Jason Edwards ended up closing the game out with 4 straight made free throws, giving Vanderbilt a 80-72 victory in their SEC opener and Mark Byington’s SEC debut.



Jan 4, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard AJ Hoggard (11) reacts to a foul called against him from the LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly (Photo by © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Takeaways

Overall, this team continues to impress. A great win to start SEC play against a quality opponent. Absolutely nothing to be negative about, except maybe the shooting under 70% from the free throw line with a team full of Point Guards. Now that I have the positivity out of the way, there is a reason I have often been referred to as ‘Wet Blanket Will’. I mentioned earlier that 14 SEC teams were mentioned in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology as either in the tournament or on the bubble, LSU was not one of those teams. LSU ranks below Vanderbilt in KenPom, and likely will finish in the bottom 2-4 teams in the SEC standings. With that said, being a middle/slightly below middle of the pack team in this SEC will likely get you into the NCAA tournament. That would be a massive accomplishment for Mark Byington in year 1 as the head coach of a program that went 9-23 last season. A lot of questions still to be answered about this team but this is a hell of a way to start. I will break this game down in more detail and give some more thoughts and opinions on individual performances on Ep. 297 of The Dore Report Podcast, releasing Tuesday, Jan 7th.

