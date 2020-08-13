VandySports - Lowndes (Ga.) DE Jacques Hunter is the latest commitment

Vanderbilt struck gold again in Georgia for the second day in a row as Lowndes (Ga.) defensive end Jacques Hunter became the latest verbal pledge for the Commodores.

The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Ole Miss, South Carolina, Cincinnati, East Carolina, and others.

According to MaxPreps.com, Hunter tallied 47 tackles and five sacks as a junior helping lead the Vikings to a 14-1 record that included a region championship and a state title appearance.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect becomes the 13th overall commitment for the Commodores and the third defensive line commitment - joining National Christian Academy (Md.) product Terion Sugick and Tyler Bence of Huntsville (Ala.).