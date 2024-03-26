Lefty Ethan McElvain threw six innings of one-run ball as Vanderbilt edged Valparaiso, 3-2, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday night.

Matt Ossenfort and Jonathan Vastine homered for the Commodores (20-6), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Vastine's was a seventh-inning shot into the right-field bleachers off Bryce Konitzer that accounted for the game's final run.

RJ Austin and Matthew Polk each had two hits for Vanderbilt, which starts a three-game series with Missouri on Thursday.

Valparaiso had just two hits, but managed an unearned run in the seventh on one of two errors by third baseman Davis Diaz.

Ossenfort started at first and got his first career hit with a second-inning home run.



The Commodores never trailed and finished the night with stellar relief from freshman Miller Green and Brennan Seiber, who combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin announced after the game that pitcher Andrew Dutkanych is out for the season with an arm injury. The Commodores were also without lefty JD Thompson for the second straight Tuesday; Thompson is the Commodores' normal mid-week starter.