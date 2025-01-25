Memorial Stays Hot, Vanderibilt Upsets #9 Kentucky

For the second Saturday in a row the Vanderbilt Commodores entered Memorial Gym with an opportunity to knock off a top-10 opponent. And for the second Saturday in a row the Vanderbilt Commodores seized the opportunity. Led by 18 points from Jason Edwards, the Commodores beat the #9 Kentucky Wildcats 74-69. The Dores gained control early, lost a big lead, and battled back to secure ANOTHER resume building victory and ANOTHER court storm. (and probably another fine)

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jaylen Carey (22) celebrates with fans after beating the Kentucky Wildcats 74-69 at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo by © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Overview

The #9 Kentucky Wildcats traveled down to Nashville boasting a 14-4 record under first year head coach Mark Pope. The Wildcats performed well in non-conference play, including a win over #7 Gonzaga, and have started off SEC play well, with 3 wins over top 15 opponents in their first 5 games. However, just like the Commodores, the Wildcats are coming off a loss to #4 Alabama. Vanderbilt entered the game with renewed confidence at home. The last time the Dores took to court in Memorial Gym, they upset the #6 Tennessee Volunteers 76-75. Following the Tennessee game, the Commodores traveled to Tuscaloosa and were beaten handily by the Crimson Tide 103-87. Vanderbilt is currently on the right side of the bubble when it comes to the latest bracketology. Joe Lunardi had the Commodores as a 10 seed and Kentucky as a 3 seed. That position can be greatly improved with a victory over the top 10 Wildcats, but that position can quickly deteriorate in an unforgiving SEC. Vanderbilt entered the game #49 according to Kenpom, Kentucky at #18.



First Half

Jason Edwards started out the game the right way, scoring 10 of the first 12 points for the Commodores. Vanderbilt controlled the pace of play, forced turnovers, and knocked down outside shots. A physical first half for both teams that only had 4 total fouls called. Vanderbilt led at the end of the first half 41-27 and carried all the momentum into halftime. Jason Edwards ended the first half with 12 points, leading the Commodores. Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey each scored 7 points, MJ Collins Jr added in 5. Vanderbilt forced Kentucky into committing 10 turnovers and held the Wildcats to just 27 points, their lowest half point total of the season.

Second Half

Kentucky opened up the second half with an 8-0 run, cutting Vanderbilt's 14 point halftime lead to 6 points in just 2 minutes of game action. Mark Byington quickly called a timeout but the Wildcats smelled blood in the water. A couple key three pointers from AJ Hoggard and Tyler Nickel helped temporarily stave off the Kentucky run for a while, but eventually the Wildcats gained back the momentum and Big Blue Nation was making their collective voice heard inside of memorial. With 11:10 remaining Kentucky took the lead 53-51 on a Lamont Butler layup. At that point in the second half, Vanderbilt had shot 4 of 15 from the field and it felt like Vanderbilt was letting a golden opportunity slip away. UK was in the midst of a 17-2 run before Jaylen Carey knocked down a key 3 from the top of the key with 8:27 remaining, cutting the Kentucky lead to 58-54. Another big man 3, this time from Devin McGlockton, after the under 8 minute TV timeout cut the Wildcat lead to just one, 58-57. The Commodores continued to fight, scratch, and claw their way toward the finish line. Nothing was easy for either side today and the referees were letting both teams play. A very physical game with only 19 total fouls called between both teams. Freshman Guard Tyler Tanner really stepped up, creating turnovers and scoring or creating offense multiple times. A Tyler Tanner layup at the 4:05 mark gave the Commodores a 66-63 lead. A foul on AJ Hoggard sent the game into its final TV timeout and sent Otega Oweh to the line. Oweh hit the first free throw, cutting the Vanderbilt lead to 66-64. Oweh missed the second free throw, got his own rebound and kicked the ball out to Ansley Almonor who buried a three, giving UK a 67-66 lead with 3:33 remaining. AJ Hoggard quickly hit a layup on the other end, giving the Commodores a 1 point advantage. Otega Oweh followed that up with one of his own, taking the lead back for Kentucky 69-68 at the 2:56 mark. A few back and forth possessions with no scoring before Tyler Nickel buried a 3 with 1:50 remaining, giving the Commodores a 71-69 lead.

Vanderbilt's defense locked down the Wildcat offense the remainder of the game, creating multiple turnovers, Kentucky never scored again. Devin McGlockton hit another putback off an offensive rebound to give the Dores a 73-69 lead with 1:03 left. Jason Edwards went 1/2 from the free throw line and Jaxson Robinson missed a 3-pointer. FINAL STORM THE COURT. The Vanderbilt Commodores beat the #9 Kentucky Wildcats 74-69.

MVPG - Jason Edwards

Stats

Vanderbilt won so whatever but how the hell do you shoot 36% as a team from the free throw line?