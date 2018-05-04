AUBURN, Ala. – Vanderbilt was unable to solve Auburn ace Casey Mize while the Tigers countered with a pair of homers to defeat the Commodores, 4-1 in Fridaynight’s series opener at Plainsman Park.

Vandy starter Drake Fellows retired 11 straight batters after allowing a two-out homer in the opening frame. In the fifth, however, the Tigers put two aboard and Conor Davis connected on a three-run home run, pushing Auburn’s advantage to 4-0.

The sixth straight series-opening loss dropped Vanderbilt to 25-20 overall and 11-11 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn improved to 32-14 and 11-11 in league action.

Mize turned in another dominant performance, stranding a single in the first and third before Philip Clarke unloaded on a first-pitch leadoff homer in the seventh inning. The freshman’s third-career long ball trimmed the deficit to three.

The junior Mize turned in a complete game, scattering four hits while allowing one run with 15 strikeouts and fanning Clarke for the final out of the game.

Fellows (4-4) permitted four hits and four runs while walking one and striking out five in the loss. The right-hander lasted six innings before turning things over to Paxton Stover, who allowed just two hits and held Auburn scoreless with a walk and strikeout in two innings.

Auburn cleanup batter Julien Estes led the way, finishing 2-for-3 with a run. Davis finished 1-for-3 with a run and three RBIs on his first homer of the season.

The Commodores were limited to six hits with Clarke pacing the way at 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Austin Martin and Alonzo Jones added a hit apiece.

The two teams return to action in the middle game on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Vandy sends right-hander Patrick Raby (3-4, 2.41 ERA) to the mound against Auburn righty Tanner Burns (3-4, 2.62 ERA).

The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus and can be heard on the vucommodores app as well as locally on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM with Joe Fisher on the call.