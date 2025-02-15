More of the Same: Vandy Blows Lead on the Road

Vanderbilt (17-8, 5-7) had a strong first half, with Jason Edwards scoring 24 points and Jaylen Carey contributing 18. The Commodores held Zeigler scoreless in the first half, limiting the explosive guard's impact early on. Carey, who has become a reliable contributor off the bench, scoring in double figures in five of the last eight games, played a key role in igniting the offense. However, despite Carey's strong performance, including his rebounding, Vanderbilt couldn't maintain their advantage after a 44-31 halftime lead.

Zakai Zeigler exploded for 22 points, all in the second half, as No. 5 Tennessee completed a comeback from a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Vanderbilt 81-76 on Saturday, leaving the Commodores with a frustrating loss. Chaz Lanier added 21 points for the Volunteers.

The loss became particularly costly for Vanderbilt's interior defense. The Commodores had controlled the paint early, outscoring Tennessee 20-12 in that area, but the game took a turn when Jaylen Carey fouled out with over four minutes remaining. Devin McGlockton then fouled out. His absence left Vanderbilt without crucial depth in the paint, and Tennessee took advantage of the weakened defense in the second half. Despite these setbacks, Edwards surged late in the game, keeping Vanderbilt within striking distance with timely baskets and his relentless scoring. But even his efforts couldn't stave off Tennessee's late-game push. Despite the early success in limiting Zeigler and dominating inside, this loss was a tough blow for Vanderbilt, who couldn't hold off the Volunteers' second-half surge.