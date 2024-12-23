NCAA grants Steven Hubbard, all JUCO products extra year of eligibility

The ruling has potential consequences for hundreds of NCAA athletes across multiple sports.

In the fallout of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia being granted an injunction and an extra year of eligibility in his case against the NCAA, the NCAA set the same precedent by granting a waiver for all former junior college players on Monday.

For Vanderbilt, the immediate consequence of waiver comes in the form of veteran offensive lineman Steven Hubbard, who hasn't yet confirmed his plans to return but now has the option to.

Hubbard was Vanderbilt's second highest graded offensive lineman by PFF in 2024 and was among its most vocal leaders despite just arriving on campus prior to the season.

By all accounts, including Pavia indicating that Hubabrd had once slept at his house for 14-straight days, Hubbard and Pavia are deeply connected, which could influence Hubbard's decision.

Vanderbilt is otherwise set to lose nearly its entire offensive line as a result of Gunnar Hansen's departure to Florida State, Xavier Castillo exhausting of eligibility as well as Steven Losoya's decision to declare for the NFL draft.

The Commodores added former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Isaia Glass, Mitchell's former teammate at Liberty Jordan White and former five-star recruit Gunnar Givens, who transferred from Virginia Tech.

Vanderbilt's offensive line may not be the ruling's only place of significance.